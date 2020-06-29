{{head.currentUpdate}}

A day after wedding, Vanitha Vijaykumar's husband Peter Paul's first wife files complaint

Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar got married to filmmaker Peter Paul on Saturday in a close-knit ceremony in Chennai. A day after the wedding, Peter Paul's first wife, Elizabeth Helen, has made a complaint against him at Vadapalani police station saying that he got married for the second time without getting a divorce from her. She also mentioned that they have two children and they were just living separately due to indifferences.
Watch: Vanitha Vijaykumar weds Peter while daughters turn bridesmaids

After Peter Paul's first wife claimed that she wanted her husband back to support her children, Vanitha responded to a media regarding the same. Vanitha stated that Peter's first wife is just creating an issue.

“My husband Peter and his first wife have been separated for over 8 years now and he has already given all necessary financial support for her and their children. But she is now creating an issue to sensationalise and demanding money from him.”

Vanitha further clarified that she and Peter are happily celebrating their marriage and are not taking any of this negativity to heart and will let their lawyers deal with the issue, legally.

This is Vanitha’s third marriage.

Vanitha was born as the eldest daughter of Tamil actor Vijayakumar and his second wife, Tamil actress Manjula. 

