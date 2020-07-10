Rohit Shetty trends as Twitterati say Vikas Dubey encounter is from 'Singham'

Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey was killed on Friday morning in an alleged shootout with the personnel of the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Police claim the jeep in which Dubey was being taken overturned due to heavy rains and he was shot as he tried to flee. An injured Dubey was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

When Rohit shetty came to know about fake encounter !! #FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/jFXhQIg2Yi — Abhi (@Abhi62994560) July 10, 2020

Netizens think that this dramatic real-life story is no less than a story from a Rohit Shetty film. They even compared Dubey's killing to the plot of Shetty’s 2011 film 'Singham' featuring Ajay Devgn .



Many have been sharing memes about the encounter. Some even said that the UP cops likely got inspiration from the Bollywood filmmaker. Meanwhile, some also criticised the UP Police and Yogi Adityanath government, and termed Dubey's killing a 'fake encounter'.

Rohit Shetty just CopyRight Claim to #UPPolice -for stealing his movie script pic.twitter.com/vJ4vWvnWKU — din0092 (@din0092) July 10, 2020

A few Bollywood celebs too responded to the same.

And then they say our bollywood stories are far from reality 😏 https://t.co/h9lsNwA7Ao — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 10, 2020

Richa Chadha, another actress, shared: "Doubt anyone will say that films are farfetched. Isn't this FILMY?"



Richa Chadha, another actress, shared: "Doubt anyone will say that films are farfetched. Isn't this FILMY?"



"These stories need a new script," reacted filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Dubey was arrested only on Thursday a few days after his gang had killed 8 policemen in a UP village. In the last few days his aides too were gunned down by the police.