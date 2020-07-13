{{head.currentUpdate}}

Actor and Bigg Boss fame Pradeep Chandran gets married to Anupama

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant and TV actor Pradeep Chandran got married to Anupama Ramachandran. The duo tied the knot in a private function as per Hindu traditions amid lockdown restrictions.

The pics and videos are doing the rounds on social media. While Pradeep was seen in cream colour shirt and Mundu, the bride is seen in a red Kasavu saree.

Pradeep Chandran shot to fame with the TV serial 'Karuthamuthu'. He got his big break with 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 2'.

The Bigg Boss housemates who couldn't make it to the wedding due to lockdown restrictions were seen sharing a live video.

