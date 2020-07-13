Here's why Vijay Sethupathi opted out of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'

Actor Vijay Sethupathi was to play the antagonist in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. But now, the actor himself confirmed about opting out of the film directed by Sukumar.

In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi himself revealed that he has opted out of the project due to dates issue.

Vijay Sethupathi mentioned that he had met Sukumar in person to convey his call sheet issues and decided to opt out. He explained that though he wanted to do the film, he didn't want to create any confusion later. He also opened up about how he is caught up with too many films in Tamil itself and wanted to finish the committed projects.

Reports are now rife that the makers have been figuring out yet another actor and that Bobby Simhaa will be replacing Vijay Sethupathi.

The first look of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa was recently released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages, and grabbed wide attention.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is awaiting the release of Vijay-starrer 'Master' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, in which he plays the antagonist.