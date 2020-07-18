{{head.currentUpdate}}

Instagraamam: First teaser of Malayalam web series out

After his debut directorial, BTech-fame Mridul Nair is helming a web series called 'Instagraamam'. The first teaser of the project, which was announced amid much fanfare, has been released online.

The video was released by a host of stars including Dileep, Asif Ali, Aashiq Abu, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tamannah Bhatia and Jacqueline Fernandez.

'Instagramam' is Malayalam's first full-fledged web series with almost 60 mainstream actors including Deepak Parambol, Ganapathy, Alencier, Aditi Ravi, Sunny Wayne and Saniya Iyappan.

The series consists of 10 episodes which revolve around a group of people in a village. Touted to be light-hearted and fun-filled episodes, the series which will be released soon, has been shot in Kannur.

Produced by Dr Leena S, the script is by J Ramakrishna Kulur and Mridul Nair.

Recently, Mridul's Hindi short film Ghar Se, starring Nimisha Sajayan, Dinesh Prabhakar and Ambika Rao, fetched good reviews.

