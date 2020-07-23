Did Faisal Fareed appear in ‘God's Own Country’? Director responds

Kochi: Even as a multi-agency probe into the gold smuggling case intensifies, reports have emerged that third accused Faisal Fareed had acted in a Malayalam movie God's Own Country.

The name of a certain ‘Faisal Fareed’ is also mentioned in the credit line in the 2014 Malayalam movie that had Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

Reacting to the media reports, movie's director Vasudevan Sanal told Manorama Online that he does not know if Faisal had acted in his movie in a minor role.

"We needed two youths to act as cops in a scene. They needed to know Arabic and preferably looked like natives. This was informed to the person who coordinated the actors in the Gulf. As per our requirement, two youths turned up and acted in the minor roles in a scene that was only some seconds long," Sanal explained.

"I don't remember the face of those two youths. Even though I have seen the photos of accused Faisal Fareed in the media, I can't seem to remember the face of those two youths. I am seeing reports that Faisal had acted in the film. But I do not know if this person and the accused Faisal are the same," the director told Manorama Online.

The part of the movie that was shot in Sharjah featured this person as an Arab cop in a three-second-long scene. But the name of Faisal Fareed is mentioned in the credit line of the film as well.

Mollywood has the practice of featuring producers in minor roles in films they have made investments. It is not clear if Faisal also got into films in a similar manner.

Earlier, reports had hinted that Faisal had invested in four Malayalam films.

Reports also said that Faisal had taken up the distribution of a Telugu film. However, his name does not find a mention anywhere. Nor is it known if Faisal was featured in other films.

The Customs had seized 30kg gold from a diplomatic baggage in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.