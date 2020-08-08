{{head.currentUpdate}}

Nazriya Nazim's endearing birthday wish to Fahadh Faasil: Thank Allah everyday that you were born

Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his birthday and Nazriya shared a lovely birthday wish for him
"Dear Shanu, I thank Allah everyday that u were born," thus began Nazriya posting a lovely birthday wish for her husband and actor Fahadh Faasil who turned an year older on Saturday.

The young and bubbly actress took to her Instagram page to send out a short and cute wish filled with love. With the hastag 'He owns my heart', Nazriya mentioned that words were not enough for her to tell how much Fahadh means to her.

She also admitted in being glad that Fahadh isn't on social media to read her 'cheesy lines' for him. Revealing how she never thought being great friends when she fell in love with him, she stated that with Fahadh everything’s been different.

"To the kindest man I know, To the most genuine man I know, To the most caring man I know, To MY MAN ....

Dear Shanu , I thank Allah everyday that u were born. All the words in this world are not enough for me to tell u how much u mean to me ....🖤u have all my heart There is not one thing I would change about u....(I know that’s not what u think 😜n thank god ur not on social media reading my cheesy lines)but really ...not one thing I would change about u... The way u are is so real....Oh my god I love it 😻 I never knew we were going to be such great friends wen I fell in love with u (I know it’s usually the other way around)but with u everything’s been different .. To the kindest man I know To the most genuine man I know To the most caring man I know ... To MY MAN .... Happy birthday Shanu 😘😘 I love u more than life itself !! #heownsmyheart

Happy birthday Shanu," she concluded and mentioned that she loves him more than life itself! 

She also shared two lovely pics and netizens can't stop gushing about the star couple.

Fahadh Faasil, one among the most talented young actors of the country, is celebrating his birthday and social media was filled with wishes pouring in for the star. Many celebrities including Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan too took to their pages to wish the young actor on the special day.

While Prithviraj shared a family pic, Dulquer mentioned how he never made sure to take pics together when they hang out.

Happy birthday Shanu! 🤗 ❤️ #FahadFaazil

