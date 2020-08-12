This is for you Mahesh Babu: Vijay takes up Green India Challenge

It was recently that actor Mahesh Babu celebrated his 45th birthday by taking up the Green India Challenge. He had then nominated Thalapathy Vijay, Shruti Haasan and Jr NTR to take up the same.

While Shruti Haasan replied to Mahesh and assured him, she’ll soon take up the challenge, Tamil star Vijay became the first one who took up the challenge by sharing a series of pictures of him planting trees.

This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/1mRYknFDwA — Vijay (@actorvijay) August 11, 2020

He wrote, “This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe.” (sic) he wrote, sharing the pictures. Mahesh Babu replied, "Thanks a lot brother for taking this up. Stay safe!" (sic)

In minutes, Vijay's pics went viral.

The Green India Challenge that saw many stars take part in the last few years picked up pace again during the lockdown.

Recently, Kalyani Priyadarshan had challenged a few actress among whom Nazriya and Anupama Parameswaran had plated a sapling.