Mohanlal, Prithvi and DQ meet up; fans ask where's Mammootty!

What happens when three superstars pose together for a pic? It sets social media on fire and that's what happened when actor Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan stood together to capture the moment.

Prithviraj's wife and producer Supriya was the first to share the pic by writing, “No caption needed!” and we can't agree more with her. The trio were seen at their casual best and smiling effortlessly.

Now, netizens are curious to know what really has brought them together. While some asked if it's with regard to any film project, some pointed Mammootty was missed in the pic.

Meanwhile, some also mentioned that the two youth icons – Prithvi and Dulquer came to meet the complete actor as Mohanlal was in town for a shoot.

Prithviraj and Dulquer has been spending a lot of time together these lockdown days. The duo's new friendship has triggered speculations regarding a possible onscreen collaboration among the netizens. According to the rumour mills, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran might soon join hands for a multi-starrer project soon. Well, let's just sit back and wait for a big announcement.