Nayanthara celebrates mom's birthday with Vignesh Shivan, pics go viral

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who recently celebrated Onam together in Kochi, took a break and flew to Goa.

Pictures from their getaway were shared by Vignesh Shivan on his Instagram page. Going by the holiday pics, it looks like Nayanthara's mother and Vignesh Shivan's mother also accompanied the duo on the trip.

It was Nayanthara's mom's birthday and the families got together to celebrate the special day. In one of pics, Nayanthara's mom was seen cutting the cake.

“Happy birthday to my dearest ammmuuu Mrs. Kurian”, wrote Vignesh sharing the pics.

Meanwhile, a few other photos, clicked by the director, had Nayanthara enjoying the greenery at a private place in Goa.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan reportedly fell in love on the sets Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. It has been four years since then, the couple is often seen enjoying vacations together in foreign destinations, and pictures of it is flooded on their social media. 

