Swara Bhasker slams Kangana, calls her response to Jaya Bachchan as 'sickening and shameful'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has reacted to the ongoing war of wards between Kangana Ranaut and veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan. Swara slammed her 'Tanu Weds Manu' co-star Kangana for her comments on Jaya Bachchan's speech in the parliament and called it 'sickening' and 'shameful.'

Reacting to the entire farce, Swara took to her Twitter account and slammed Kangana by asking her to keep all the venom to herself. In her post, the actress reminded Kangana that Indian culture teaches everyone how to respect the elders.

"Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! Stop it please. Keep the dirt of your mind to yourself, abuse me if you want to... I will happily listen to your nonsense and fight this wrestling with you. Respecting elders is the first lesson taught in the Indian culture - and you are a perceived nationalist," she wrote.

Earlier, Jaya Bachchan took a dig at the people trying to tarnish the image of the Hindi film industry during the Monsoon session at the Parliament. The veteran actress said, "Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain."

To this, actress Kangana took to her Twitter and questioned the Rajya Sabha MP which plate has she and her industry given. She further revealed that a 'Thali' came across which had two minutes of role, an item number and a romantic scene that too after sleeping with the hero.