Priyamani to play key role in film on notorious criminal Cyanide Mohan

Actress Priyamani will be seen in a key role in filmmaker Rajesh Touchriver's upcoming project Cyanide, based on the life of notorious criminal Cyanide Mohan. For the unversed, Cyanide Mohan was the physical education teacher in Karnataka who killed 20 young women by giving them cyanide.

According to a statement, Priyamani play the role of the special investigation officer with an IG rank, who probes the crucial case.

The movie will be shot in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada at the same time and actors from these five languages will be part of this grand project. The shooting is said to commence from January.

NRI businessman Pradeep Narayanan is producing Cyanide under the banner Middle East Cinema Pvt Ltd.

Around 20 young women were murdered by Mohan and the court had awarded him 6 death penalties and 14 life sentences.