Ahaana gives epic reply for trolling Fahadh and Nazriya on buying luxury car amid COVID crisis

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, the adorable couple of Mollywood recently gifted themselves a swanky car. Fahadh and Nazriya bought Porsche car's 911 model priced at whopping Rs 1.90 crore. The car is in python green colour and as per reports, they are the first one to have it in their garage in India.

Many congratulated the couple for being the proud owners of a luxury car and applauded their efforts in the Malayalam industry for bringing good contents.

But trolls did not spare them too. Soon after the pics went viral and while Internet was flood with reports and trollers started taking a dig at the couple. While some bashed the celeb couple pointing how could they buy such a thing when the world is facing a crisis situation, some asked them to donate money to needy than owning luxury cars. One user even went ahead and advised the couple to have a baby than own a car.

Though Fahadh and Nazriya did not respond to any such trolls, actress Ahaana came out in support for the stars. Calling the comments as ‘poison’, Ahaana reminded trollers to try to be happy for others.

Sharing a pic which had the comments, Ahaana wrote, “When people cannot hold back their jealousy, they spit it out as poison like this. To people who post such comments, I’d like to remind you that..what’s clearly visible is here is nothing but your jealousy when something good has happened in another persons life. Try being happy for other people. It will help you in trying to keep your mouth shut at unwanted situations.” (sic.)

The post shared by Ahaana on Instagram stories

Meanwhile, Fahadh and the director Mahesh Narayan donated Rs 10 lakh to Film Employees Federation of Kerala workers who faced difficulties during the coronavirus lockdown.

On workfront, Fahadh got a couple of films in his kitty. He is currently shooting for Irul which is being directed by Nasif Yousuf Izzudin. Apart from Fahadh, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran will also be seen playing crucial roles in the movie.