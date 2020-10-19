Law student slams 'For Sale' movie after her scenes land in porn websites

Kochi: A law student has revealed that a few scenes from the movie in which she had acted have appeared in Youtube and also in porn websites. Sona M Abraham said that she was just 14 years old when she acted in the movie For Sale. Sona admits she was on the verge of taking her own life after the scenes were leaked in porn websites. She and her family had done everything to get the video removed. However, she complains that no authority has responded positively to her requests.

“I still shudder at the thought of having acted in the movie For Sale as it had a distasteful theme. The movie had misogynistic elements and had even glorified it. It was Kadhal Sandhya who essayed the role of a young woman who commits suicide because her sister was raped,” says Sona.

Sona had essayed the role of the younger sister in the movie. The law student says that she was on the verge of suicide just because she had acted in that movie. “I didn’t commit suicide and that is why I am able to share these experiences with you. The director and the crew had told us that they needed to film the scenes in which the younger sister is being attacked. I was just a 14 year old girl then. I told them I wasn’t comfortable doing such a scene in a set that had more than 150 members. I was at an age when I could hardly realize the theme or the significance of that scene or the message that the movie was giving to the society,” notes Sona.

Sona recalls that the scene was shot at the director’s office in Kaloor in the presence of her parents and a few crew members. After completing her class ten exam, Sona returned to her normal life. However, when she was in class eleven, these scenes were leaked in Youtube and a few porn websites as well. “Such an experience had caused severe distress to a lower middle class family like mine. My friends, relatives and teachers began looking at us with suspicion. My family loves me dearly and has trust in my talents. However, they dread cinema now. We are pained by the hurtful words of the society. They even ask us why we were still living like this. People look at me like I have some sort of a problem. I was greatly pained by the way my teachers looked at me,” recalls Sona.

However, Sona has a strong message for those who blame her for what has happened. She says she doesn’t feel as if she has lost something. She wonders why others are too much ‘concerned’ about her. Sona says that even her close relatives had tried to convince her that she was at fault in this case.

“I and my family had approached all institutions to get the video removed. We haven’t received a positive response until now,” says Sona.

Sona says she has great respect for actress Parvathy who had recently resigned from AMMA. She extends her support to all those who are fighting against such injustices.