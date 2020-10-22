This birthday wish for Joju George by Kunchacko Boban is too cute

Actor Joju George and Kunchacko Boban have been friends from the time Joju entered the industry and the duo share a good friendship between each other. As Joju George turned a year older, Kunchacko Boban took to his social media pages to wish the former a happy birthday.

Sharing a cute pic of his son and himself, on the sets of upcoming movie Nayattu, Kunchacko Boban posted an adorable note.

He wrote, “Wishing the Man with the “Scar” who has made a “Mark” in the Malayalam movie industry and is now going places in other languages too,a very very Happy Birthday!!” (sic.)

Interestingly, Kunchacko Boban's wife Priya was given credits in Joju's much acclaimed movie Joseph. Joju is known for sharing a good rapport with the Boban family.

Kunchacko Boban also mentioned that the role played by Joju George, Maniyan Police, in Nayattu will be another feather in Joju’s cap!!

Nayattu will see Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles.

Directed by Martin Prakkat, Nayattu is bankrolled by director Ranjith’s Gold Coin Pictures in association with Martin Prakkat Films.