Pregnant Anushka Sharma performs toughest Yogasan with Virat's support

Anushka Sharma, since the time announced her pregnancy, had been keeping her fans updated by posting pics of herself regularly on social media.

The Shirshasana

She recently took to her social media handles and posted a picture of herself doing the 'Shirshasana'. The actor gave a quirky caption to her post, but followed it with a disclaimer explaining the yoga pose and what her doctors had advised her.

Being upside down

Anushka took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo in which she is seen performing a headstand (Shirshasana) with the support from a wall and help from her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. In the photo, the actor is seen upside down pulling off the asana effortlessly with her growing baby bump.

She explained that Yoga is a big part of her life and that the doctor "recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support".

Fans concerned

After she posted the pic , fans of Anushka flocked to leave comments and reactions. While many showered her with much love and regards, some were indeed concerned about her well being.

A few fans also sent blessings to the couple and wished them good health.