Paava Kadhaigal trailer hints at stories of sin and crime

The trailer of Paava Kadhaigal directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vignesh Shivan and Vetri Maaran has been released online.

Gut wrenching stories

The anthology brings together filmmakers who have showcased love in myriad ways in their feature films. It is said to explore how “love, pride and honour influence complex relationships”, according to a release by Netflix.

And the trailer hints us the same. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, Simran, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Anjali and Kalki Koechlin.

What the directors got to say

Gautham Menon said in the statement, “Paava Kadhaigal is my first collaboration with Sudha Vetri and Vignesh to explore a complex, difficult theme in an authentic and honest manner alongside incredibly talented directors is a tremendous opportunity. The anthology reflects how pride, honour and social standing continue to influence individual choices all around us.”

Sudha Kongara said, “Each story in this anthology explores unconventional, unfettered, and unconditional love. It’s great that these incredible stories will reach viewers in India and around the world with Netflix.”

Talking about his collaboration, Vetrimaaran said, “I enjoyed making this anthology with Netflix as I was able to focus on telling the story I wanted to. The freedom of filmmaking I experienced with Paava Kadhaigal was fulfilling.”

Vignesh Shivan said, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling. As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalize.”

The release

The anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Netflix had shared the anthology's teaser on their Twitter handle which will stream from December 18.

Netflix has done many anthology series in many languages including Bollywood.

Netflix also has announced another anthology where four popular Tamil filmmakers viz. Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan are joining hands for a new project titled Victim.

It also had announced another anthology produced by ace director Mani Ratnam titled Navarasa, a nine-part series which will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.