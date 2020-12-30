I didn't escape pain, let it affect me & learned through suffering: Amala Paul on #TheYearThatWas

The year 2020 is coming to an end and we are close to New Year 2021. It is that time of the year when we look back and share our thoughts about the year that passed.

Celebs have been sharing about #TheYearThatWas on social media and actress Amala Paul revealed how the year had been for her.

The photo series

Amala Paul took a walk down the memory lane and shared throwback photos of herself from the year.

“I fell back on Ayurveda to reset my biological clock. I reconnected with the divine and rose from the death of my ego and let the Kundalini within me to be kindled," she wrote.

Talking about overcoming stuations, she added, "I didn't escape pain, I let it affect me and I learned through the suffering. I accepted everything life threw my way with grace and gratitude."

She also mentioned how self acceptance is best healing. "I learnt not being okay is okay. Not accepting you're not okay is okay. Okay? Healing begins with acceptance! (sic)” she summed up 2020.

Amala's charges against ex-boyfriend

Amala Paul hit the headlines this year after she announced relationship with Bhavinder Singh. A few photos of them as the married couple had surfaced on social media. Later, the actress filed a case against him and alleged that the photos were uploaded by Bhavninder Singh, without her permission.

On workfront

Amala Paul will next be seen in Blessy's Aadujeevitham. She has lso teamed up with critically acclaimed filmmaker Pawan Kumar of U-Turn and Lucia fame for a big-budget web series titled Kudi Yedamaithe.

Apart from Kudi Yedamaithe, Amala Paul is also a part of Nandini Reddy’s anthology for Netflix.

Amala has also completed shooting for her production venture Cadaver.