Actress Anandhi gets married to Socrates in a low-key ceremony

Actress Anandhi got married to her boyfriend Socrates. Her wedding took place today in her hometown Warangal.

The wedding

Anandhi tied the knot with Socrates, who is an assistant director. The duo had been dating each other since quite sometime. The wedding function was hed at a five-star hotel. Kayal Anandhi’s marriage ceremony had some of the close family members and friends. It has also been stated that no one has been invited from the film industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actress had not revealed anything about the wedding beforehand and it is said that she wanted to keep it a low profile ceremony.

The actress

Anandhi made her debut with a Telugu film, Bus Stop, in 2012.

Anandhi was even nominated for Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for her amazing performance in the movie, Kayal and she even received the Vijay Award for the Best Debut Actress for the same movie.

She also got accoldes for her role in the movie Pariyerum Perumal.