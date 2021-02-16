Suresh Gopi, Joshiy join hands for ‘Paappan’

Ace filmmaker Joshiy is reuniting with Suresh Gopi for a new film titled ‘Paappan’.

Ensemble cast

The cast also includes Sunny Wayne, Nyla Usha, Neeta Pillai and Gokul Suresh Gopi.

A title poster was revealed recently and it seems that the film will be a high voltage mass entertainer.

The team

‘Paappan’ is written by RJ Shaan, who had earlier co-scripted ‘C/O Saira Banu’. He had also recently directed the hit short film ‘Freedom at Midnight’. Cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, music director Jakes Bejoy and editor Shyam Sasidharan, who were all part of Joshiy’s last ‘Porinju Mariam Jose’, have been retained for ‘Paappan’.

The film is produced by David Kachappilly productions. Agosh Cinemas and Chand V Movies will be distributing it.

The association

The actor-director association of Suresh Gopi and Joshiy is best known for their mass films like ‘Lelam’ and ‘Vazhunnor’.

They last worked together in ‘Salaam Kashmir’, in which the star did an extended cameo role.