First look motion poster of Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne starrer Chathur Mukham released

The first look motion poster of the upcoming techno-horror movie Chathur Mukham gets a star-studded launch. Dealing with a very intriguing concept, Chathur Mukham would be the first techno-horror movie in Malayalam Cinema. A lot of prominent personalities from cinema and outside shared the first look expressing their anticipation and wishing the best for the team. The movie helmed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V is produced by Manju Warrier Productions and Jiss Toms and Justin Thomas under the banner of Jiss Toms Movies. The movie is written by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian.

The intriguing motion poster, has already become a sensation online and has been creating curiosity waves since its launch. Other than Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne, Chathur Mukham has a stellar cast that includes Alencier Ley Lopez, Niranjana Anoop, Shyamaprasad, Sreekanth Murali, Kalabhavan Prajodh among many others. The movie is going to be one of its kind because of the unique concept it handles and is gearing up to give an extraordinary theatre experience.

Popular cinematographer, Abhinandan Ramanujam is the DOP of Chathur Mukham. He has moved his camera for celebrated projects like Amen, Nine, Kuruthi and has been active in South Indian cinema and also Bollywood. Chathur Mukham’s editor Manoj has earlier been a part of projects like Action Hero Biju, Amen and many others. The movie’s sound mixing is by Vishnu Govind. He has done movies like Pizza, C U Soon, Malik and Soorarai Potru. The stellar motion poster has been created by Promice, the project's VFX agency.



With Bineesh Chandran as the executive producer, the movie is co-produced by Biju George. Manu Manjith has penned the lyrics of the songs and the background score & sound is designed by Dawn Vincent. Sameera Saneesh has done the costume designing and Century films handle the movie distribution. Chathur Mukham is co- produced by Sanjoy Augustine, Bibin George, Lejo Panicker and Antony Kuzhivelil. Jithu Ashraf is the project’s creative head and Binu G Nair and Tom Varghese are line producers. Rajesh Nenmara has handled make up for chathur mukham and art is by Nimesh M Thanoor. Shaymathak Pradeep is the chief associate director. The movie’s intriguing designs are by Gireesh VC. The movie will soon hit the cinema screens.

