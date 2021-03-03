Actor Fahadh Faasil injured during film-shoot

Kochi: Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was injured after falling from a building during a film-shoot.

He has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. His nose was injured and the condition is not severe.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

Fahadh-starrer 'Malik' will release on May 13 this year. He has a couple of projects including 'Irul', and 'Paattu' among others.

Earlier, during the shooting of 'Maheshinte Prathikaram', Fahadh had suffered injuries during a stunt sequence.

(More details awaited)