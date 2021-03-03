Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actor Fahadh Faasil injured during film-shoot

Our Correspondent
Published: March 03, 2021 04:40 PM IST Updated: March 03, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Kochi: Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was injured after falling from a building during a film-shoot.

He has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. His nose was injured and the condition is not severe.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fahadh-starrer 'Malik' will release on May 13 this year. He has a couple of projects including 'Irul', and 'Paattu' among others.

Earlier, during the shooting of 'Maheshinte Prathikaram', Fahadh had suffered injuries during a stunt sequence.

(More details awaited)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.