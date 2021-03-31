Ahaana reacts to trolls and haters about the recent beef controversy

Young actress Ahaana Krishnakumar has been in the news lately for an instagram story that she had posted.

Earlier, her father, actor Krishnakumar, who is also the BJP candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, had said that they do not cook beef at home.

Online trollers have been after the actress saying that she eats beef even though her father doesn’t endorse it. Ahaana, meanwhile, said that though she enjoys the trolls and memes, there is a limit for everything.

In a note posted on her social media, the actress said that her father’s words have been maliciously twisted by spreading edited versions of some of his previous interviews and news articles.

Trollers have found out pictures of beef dishes that Ahaana had posted earlier to make it look as if she has denounced her father in the beef issue. The headlines of many online news articles too had created this impression.

Ahaana says her father had never told that they didn’t cook beef at home. She also posted a video clip of an interview in which Krishnakumar says he enjoys eating meat. She also said that the beef dishes in the picture were not cooked by her mother at home, but the meal that she had at a shooting location.

In a separate instagram post the actress says, “Me and my father are two separate individuals with the right to have different perspectives, thoughts and also the freedom to express it all. Of late, every time I say something..it’s made to look like my family’s opinion too.” She also asks her haters to do some introspection and try to become good people.