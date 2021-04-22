Malayalam
Aishwarya posts anniversary celebration pic, with Abhishek on video call

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2021 09:34 AM IST Updated: April 22, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday shared an Instagram post of her anniversary celebration. Aishwarya and actor Abhishek Bachchan had celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary on April 20.

In a picture that Aishwarya posted on Wednesday, she can be seen with daughter Aaradhya, posing against a backdrop of flowers. Abhishek can be seen in an inset, joining in via video call. Aishwarya captioned the post with love-struck and heart-shaped emojis.

The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007 at Abhishek's residence Prateeksha in Mumbai.

Special wishes from Ambanis

Tina Ambani took to Instagram to wish the "still crazy in love" couple on Wednesday.

"Can't believe it's been 14 years since your beautiful wedding! Still crazy in love, utterly gorgeous and the most fabulous parents to Aradhya. Blessings and heaps of hugs and love - happy anniversary @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," she wrote along with a gorgeous picture of the two.

