Mollywood gears up for first fantasy web series with 'Jimbru'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 07, 2021 08:40 PM IST Updated: May 07, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The first Malayalam fantasy web series has been released on Friday. 

The web series titled Jimbru is about one who wishes to return back to his lands but gets stuck in Kochi. In his journey, he experiences many aspects of humanity, including religions, customs, languages, practices and beliefs. This web series connects the world of fantasy and norms of normality.  

 

Jimbru, released on independent OTT platform Koode will have a sequel as well. 

 

Directed by Francis Shinil, the web series is written by Ajas Mohamed. While the cinematography is helmed by Kishore, the editing is done by Nijeesh Biju.

