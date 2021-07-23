Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra had once revealed about his days of struggle. In an interview to a top film magazine he had admitted that his hatred towards poverty motivated him to get rich. He had disclosed that his father was a bus conductor in London and his mother worked in a factory there.

"I come from a humble background. My dad moved to London 45 years ago and worked as a bus conductor whereas my mother worked in a factory. We never had it easy. I’m a self-made man since I left college at the age of 18. Whenever Shilpa checks me for spending carelessly, I tell her I have no qualms about enjoying the money I have made. My anger pushed me. I hated poverty so much that I wanted to become rich. And I did make a difference to my life. Shilpa respected me for that as she’s self-made too," Raj Kundra had said in an interview to Filmfare in 2013.

Speaking about his actress wife he had said: "What irks me most about Shilpa is that she can get extremely hyper. I ask her to calm down. She’s become a lot more placid than before. Any major news and her whole world crumbles in front of her. I’m the calming factor in her life. Recently Rajasthan Royals got a penalty worth ₹100 crores. Puzzled she asked, ‘You’re smiling?’ I told her that nothing would change by being upset. Let’s go with the flow."

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday night for his alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography. Raj, along with 11 others, was arrested for creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.