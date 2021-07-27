Amazon Prime Video's Sarpatta Parambarai, (meaning Sarpatta Dynasty) directed by Pa. Ranjith has been receiving praises from film critics and audiences ever since its premiere on July 22, 2021. With this film, Kabilan, essayed by versatile actor Arya, has now become a household name and Kollywood’s very own Raging Bull. As the movie journeys through the rise of Kabilan, an underdog, and his fight to uphold the pride of his clan, we can't help but draw parallels to the other hit sports dramas that have truly moved us. We present to you a collection of the most revered international boxing films for you to binge watch now.

> Rocky

With the very mention of sports drama, one name that instantly comes to one’s mind is certainly Rocky. The iconic movie franchise, which has Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, narrates the story of a small-time boxer who is set to take on the reigning heavy-weight champion. The intense training and vigour of Rocky (essayed by Sylvester Stallone) has over the years become a film-lovers guide on all things boxing, making it a must watch.

For Sarpatta Parambarai, the lead actor Arya (who is known for his strong physique) had to up his fitness game by doubling his workout sessions along with a mix of cardio, cycling and an extra dose of boxing practice.

> Million Dollar Baby

Directed by Clint Eastwood, this academy award-winning movie has Hillary Swank and Morgan Freeman in lead roles. The story follows Margaret “Maggie” Fitzgerald, an amatuer boxer, who goes on to achieve her dream of becoming a professional boxer with training from an underappreciated trainer (essayed by Clint Eastwood). The compelling fight sequences from the movie will leave you spellbound.

Just like that, in Sarpatta Parambarai, the story follows the journey of Kabilan, who achieves his dream of becoming a successful boxer and making his clan proud. The splendid boxing sequences will leave you with goosebumps.

> Cinderella Man

Inspired by the life of a former Heavyweight Champion, Cinderella Man directed by Ron Howard unfolds the story of an Irish-American boxer, James J Braddock (essayed by Russel Crowe), who is persuaded by his wife (Renne Zellweger) to leave boxing behind. Owing to circumstance (the Great Depression) Braddock goes back into the ring to fight one last time. With new-found strength and tactics, what was going to be a last fight goes to become the first of his many wins and eventually making him the world’s greatest boxer.

Similar to Cinderella Man, Arya’s Kabilan from the film makes a strong comeback post a minor derailment for his clan, Sarpatta Parambarai, and successfully defeats the menacing Vembuli (essayed by John Kokken). The final face-off between the clans in the movie is sure to make you move to the edge of the seat.