Actress Devika Nambiar gets engaged to musician Vijay Madhav

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 26, 2021 07:45 AM IST Updated: August 26, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Popular TV actress Devika Nambiar got engaged to music composer Vijay Madhav at a private ceremony on Wednesday.

The close-knit function was held at Malabar Heritage Hotel, Manjeri. Vijay had shared a pic from the engagement ceremony where the couple were seen in matching outfits.

Devika started her acting career with the TV show Balamani. She later got her big break with the role Krishnaveni for the serial Parinayam.

Currently, she is part of Mazhavil Manorama's show Rakuyil. She plays the role of Tulasi in the serial.

Devika has worked in a few Malayalam and Tamil movies too including Kattapanayile Ritwik Roshan, Thanka Bhasma Kuriyitta Thamburatty, Ganesha Meendum Santhipom and others.

Meanwhile, composer Vijay Madhav entered the music field through reality show and later composed songs for a few Malayalam films. Of late, he had been active with his YouTube channel bringing out cover versions of many songs.

Interestingly, Vijay recently made a guest appearance in one of the episodes of the serial Rakuyil.

