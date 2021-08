Harish Uthaman's Tamil movie 'Ashvamithra has been released on Neestream. The film directed by Earthling Koushalya, tells the story of a disillusioned speech therapist entering a child's world to heal her.

The film was released on August 30 under the banner of Accessible Horizon Films.



The movie stars Harish Uthaman,Tareetha E.T,Maheswari Arunagiri Living Smile Vidya in the lead roles.

While editing is also done by Earthling Koushalya, the cinematography is by Auro Venkatesh and Maverick Dass.