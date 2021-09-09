Prithviraj and Nayanthara's 'Gold' starts rolling

It seems both Prithvi and Nayans are on a roll. Prithviraj Sukumaran just wrapped his second directorial Bro Daddy and Nayanthara had kickstarted her film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Now, we hear that their first film together Gold directed by Alphonse Puthren has started rolling.

The highly anticipated project, which marks Alphonse Puthren's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 6 years was officially launched with a pooja ceremony in Kochi and was shared by Prithviraj through his official social media handles.

Alphonse Puthren, Prithviraj's mother Mallika Sukumaran, co-producer Listin Stephen, and other team members were also seen at the launch event.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his producer wife Supriya Menon, skipped the pooja ceremony as it was their daughter Alankrita's birthday. The little one turned 7 on Wednesday and it's said that Prithvi will join the team in a day or two.

On the other hand, Nayanthara has a huge list of films in her bag. The actress will be seen next in her boyfriend's Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and she had be shooting for the same earlier. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. Nayanathara was reportedly spotted in Pune last weekend for SRK and Atlee film and the team is said to have a 10-day shooting schedule.