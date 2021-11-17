Lal Jose to give debuts for 'Nayika Nayakan' stars, film pooja held in Kochi

Kochi: Mazhavil Manorama's popular reality show 'Nayika Nayakan' to become a cinema.

The 'pooja' of the film to be directed by popular filmmaker Lal Jose, was held in Kochi on Wednesday.

Award-winning actor Joju George will star in the film that is yet to be named.

The artists from 'Nayika Nayakan' namely Darshana S Nair, Shambhu Menon, Addis Akkara, and Vincy Aloshious will make their debuts in Mollywood through the Lal Jose film that is expected to wrap up in a single schedule by mid-January next year.

PG Prageesh will write the script while Ajmal Sabu has been chosen as the cinematographer. While Vidyasagar will make the music, editor Ranjan Abraham will also associate with the film.

"The first audition was held two years ago and we shortlisted 16 actors, eight male and eight female, from nearly 10,000 applications," said Lal Jose after the pooja that was attended by MM TV CEO PR Satheesh and Mazhavil Manorama head of programmes, Jude Attipetty among others.