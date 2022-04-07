Actress Somy Ali reveals her experience of working with human trafficking survivors

Mumbai: A new documentary series 'Fight or Flight' is all set to bring Somy Ali's journey and how the Bollywood actress-turned-activist helped thousands of men, women, and children from domestic violence and sex trafficking.

She will also be discussing her own journey as she herself suffered as a young woman.

In the premiere episode it will be shown how Somy works alongside law enforcement to bring a woman and her son to safety from an alleged volatile abuser, meets with a sex trafficking victim who wants to rebuild her life entirely, and assists a woman in a fight for financial freedom.

So, the docuseries will feature her journey and experiences from the entertainment industry to running a non-profit organisation 'No More Tears' and through it the way she managed to help victims of sex trafickking and domestic abuse.

"Having our cameras capture the painfully important and intense work that Somy does is an incredible honour, hopefully empowering many victims of abuse and trafficking to realize that they do not need to suffer in silence," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming.

The first three episodes of 'Fight Or Flight' will be streaming on discovery+ beginning from May 26. Three remaining episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.