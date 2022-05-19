Indrans writhed in pain when I kicked him: Durga Krishna

Actress Durga Krishna admits that shooting for ‘Udal’ was an unforgettable experience for her. She recalls getting kicks and hits during action scenes and even hurting her co-star Indrans in the middle of a stunt scene.

“Udal is going to release this Friday. I still can’t get over the thrill of doing action scenes in this film. I call Indrans chettan’s character Chachan in the film. Even on the location, I used to call him that. Later I am also fighting with him in the film. While performing stunt scenes, I used to get kicks and hits. There is a scene where I kick Chachan, and he really gets hit. He coiled on the floor with pain. We all got worried, but he took it very coolly.

Director Ratheesh Raghunandan was able to present some of the incidents we have heard and seen with so much intensity. I have been inundated with messages ever since the teaser got released. They wanted to know if I was the one who did that intimate scene. Since the story demands such scenes, I had to do them. I was aware of it when I heard the story. In front of the camera, I am a professional doing my job. We need all your support for this movie produced by Gokulam movies.

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under Gokulam movies, ‘Udal’ is written and directed by Ratheesh Raghunandan. Indrans, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Durga Krishna play the main characters. Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen are the co-producers. Krishnamoorthy is the Executive Producer. The film releases tomorrow.