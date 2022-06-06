Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood celebs test Covid positive after Karan Johar's b'day party?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 06, 2022 09:20 AM IST Updated: June 06, 2022 09:55 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif
Katrina could not attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi as she was recovering from Covid. Photos: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test Covid positive. As per reports, the actor was among fifty other Bollywood celebrities who tested positive in the last week, after attending producer and filmmaker Karan Johan's 50th birthday.

 Katrina Kaif too had tested positive, but she is said to have completed her quarantine period. Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur also got infected while Akshay Kumar recovered from the infection.

According to reports, Katrina could not attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi as she was on a road to recovery from Covid. On the work front, SRK has three films on his platter - 'Pathan', 'Dunki' and 'Jawan', a highly-anticipated film with Atlee.

RELATED ARTICLES

Taking a pan-India route, 'Jawan' will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 2, 2023.

 

With inputs from IANS

 

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.