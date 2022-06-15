Writer N S Madhavan, who is known for his critical statements on various public issues, has questioned the logic behind a few scenes in 'CBI 5'. Recently, the writer took to Twitter stating that the movie falls flat on information technology, highlighting a scene on a plane from the film.

“Watched ‘CBI 5: The Brain’ on Netflix. Hat-tip to the evergreen Mammooty! But problems are there; big ones! From inside a flight, with no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, how did the killer hack the pacemaker of the victim? The film falls flat on information technology,” he wrote.

Responding to the claims, S N Swamy hit back at N S Madhavan saying that a person of his stature should be careful while making statements on a public platform. “N S Madhavan is an accomplished writer. However, he should not criticise the film without any research. I had created the script and adapted that scene only after speaking with technology experts. N S Madhavan would have travelled several times between Kerala and Delhi. He would have used his phone during the flight. Obviously, he could use that phone only because of some medium. In this case, it is a flight corridor. You can call it wifi, bluetooth etc. If a person of his stature does not known such a simple fact, then he should not be making comments on a public platform,” S N Swamy told MMTV web.

However, N S Madhavan, who is apparently not satisfied with the response reminded Swamy that 'CBI 5' was set in 2012, when internet was banned in all flights in India. “My dear Swamy, till 2020, internet was banned in all flights from India. It was also banned in flights passing through India. Both India and North Korea had the same policy then.. Don't forget, 'CBI 5' was set during 2012,” he stated on Twitter, while sharing an article with S N Swamy's statements.