Priyadarshan's 'Olavum Theeravum' shot in black and white

The Priyadarshan film, ‘Olavum Theeravum’, headlining Mohanlal was shot in black and white. This is a remake of the 1970 film, ‘Olavum Theeravum’ directed by PN Menon and written by MT Vasudevan Nair. Mohanlal reprises the role of Madhu who played Baputti in the original and Durga Krishna plays Durga Nandini’s role.

This is one of the 10 films in the anthology series based on MT Vasudevan Nair's stories. It’s also the lengthiest (50 minutes) one in the anthology series. Hareesh Peradi, Surabhi Lakshmy, Mamukoya, Vinod Kovoor, Appunni Sasi, and Jayaprakash Kuloor are the other actors in the film.

Based on MT's 1957 short story, the makers have confirmed that haven’t made any changes in the script and have retained the original story. Like the original 1970 film, they filmed a portion in black and white mode. Art direction is by Sabu Cyril and cinematography is by Santosh Sivan. The film also marks the collaboration of Priyadarshan, Mohanlal, Sabu Cyril, and Santosh Sivan after ‘Kaalapani’.

Meanwhile, Priyan has also finished directing another short film for the anthology series featuring Biju Menon and Shanti Krishna. It is based on stone inscriptions. The other directors of this anthology series are Jayaraj, Mahesh Narayanan, Santosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad, Rathish Ambat, and Aswathy Vasudevan Nair. The series will be streamed on Netflix.