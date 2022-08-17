Child actor Anikha Surendran turns leading lady with 'Oh my Darling'

Anikha Surendran, who stole our hearts as a child actor in movies like 'Bhaskar the Rascal' alongside South Indian superstar Nayanthara, will now play the lead in 'Oh my Darling' directed by Alfred D Samuel.

The pooja of the movie was held at Kumbalam in Kochi on Wednesday. Senior actors, including Mukesh and Vijayaraghavan and other prominent stars like Lenaa, Johny Antony and Manju Pillai are part of the film. Several young actors - Melvin G Babu, Sreekanth Murali, Nandu, Shyamprasad, Deayne Davis, Fukru, Rithu and Sohan Seenulal will also be seen in the film, which is bankrolled by Manoj Sreenkanta under the banner 'Ash Tree Ventures'.

Jineesh K Joy has written the script. Vijeesh Pillai is the creative director, while Shaan Rahman is composing the music.

Anigha entered Mollywood as Baby Anikhain in 2010 in 'Kadha Thudarunnu'. She won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist in 2013 for '5 Sundarikal'. She has also appeared in several Tamil and Malayalam films over the years. Her performance in 'Great Father', as the daughter of David Nainan (Mammootty) was also well received.