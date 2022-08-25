Malayalam
Don’t spread misinformation about 'Bruce Lee', other projects: Unni Mukundan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 25, 2022 08:53 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Unni Mukundan who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Shafeekkinte Santhosham’ has urged people not to spread any misinformation about his latest films. It is reported that the actor has received huge backing from a major production house for his new film ‘Bruce Lee’.

According to the actor, spreading wrong information regarding casting and other factors kills the spirit of the team behind the project.

It’s an humble request to not float any random information about #BruceLee or any other projects as such. Kinda kills the spirit of the team behind the project. Any casting update or information related to any of my upcoming projects, including #Shafeekkinte Santhosham’ will be shared with everyone officially from the team working on that particular project. Till then keep the exciting on and put in a break to all the loose talks related to the project,” he wrote on social media.

