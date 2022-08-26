Narain, wife announce second pregnancy on 15th wedding anniversary

Actor Narain who was last seen in Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' and his wife Manju Haridas are expecting their second child soon. The actor announced the news on the couple's 15th wedding anniversary.

Taking to social media, Narain wrote, "On this special day of our wedding anniversary, happy to share the good news that we are expecting a new member in our family soon'.

The actor who made his entry into Mollywood with Adoor Gopalakrishnan's 'Nizhalkuthu', got recognition as a hero acting in Sathyan Anthikad's hit film 'Achuvinte Amma' starring Meera Jasmine.

Narain debuted in Tamil with 'Chithiram Pesuthadi' after which he worked mostly in Kollywood. His role in Lal Jose's classmates was also very well appreciated.

Narain married Malayalee Manju in 2007. Their elder daughter Thanmaya is now 14 years old.

Narain will soon be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Kaithi 2'. He also played a major role in Kaithi, starring Karthik.