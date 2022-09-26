Kunchacko Boban suffers injury on sets of Tinu Pappachan movie. Shares pic

Kunchacko Boban who is busy shooting for his next film helmed by director Tinu Pappachan suffered an injury on the sets of the movie. The actor himself shared a post of his injured arm on social media, with a humorous caption that said, “Oru parakkan character demand cheytha parukku' (an injury demanded by a tough character).

Many of the actor's fans and colleagues wished the actor a speedy recovery. 'Ajagajantharam' director Tinu Pappachan's upcoming film is touted to be a thriller and will also feature Arjun Ashokan and Antony Varghese. The movie screenplay is written by Joy Mathew. Arun Narayanan who bankrolled the movie 'Eesho' will be producing this film too.

Kunchacko Boban's film 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' received widespread acclaim, both for the story and the actor's performance. His dance moves in 'Devadoothar Paadi', the remake of the song from Mammootty's 'Kathodu Kathoram' was also widely appreciated with many celebs taking to social media to enact the actor's dance.