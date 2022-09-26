Shwetha Menon gets 'angry' with Jeeva during 'Crazy Stars' show. See video

A video showing Shwetha Menon angrily walking out of the show, displeased with the anchor is going viral now. The incident occurred during the Crazy Stars show anchored by Jeeva. In the video, you can witness Shwetha getting visibly angry with Jeeva’s questions, following which she stages a walk out. However, soon enough, we realise its a prank staged by Shwetha Menon and the crew when the actress returns to tell Jeeva that it was done in jest to fool him.

Jeeva started the interaction by asking Shwetha about the craziest things she has done in her life. While Shwetha replies there are several things, she adds that filming her pregnancy was the craziest experience and given a choice, she would do that all over again.

When asked about gossips, she said there were rumours linking her to Salman Khan, that she was getting divorced and that she was living in an old age home. Shwetha also says that she has heard a lot about Jeeva and that she can never tolerate such silly questions from him.

She also mentions that he could have at least watched some of her films before doing this interview. And when Jeeva asked her the meaning of certain Malayalam words, Shwetha gets really angry. She pointed out that considering Jeeva knew her Malayalam was poor this was uncalled for. Saying this the actress walked out of the show. You can witness Jeeva’s shocked expression at this unexpected behaviour from Shwetha Menon.

But then the actress walks back onto the floor announving that she had heard a lot about Jeeva and that this was a prank from their side. Shwetha hugs the shocked Jeeva and compliments him for his cool demeanor.