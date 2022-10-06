RRR applies for competing in 14 Oscar categories

Mega movie ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles has made it into the Oscar race. The movie is likely to get nominated in 14 categories including best film, best director and best actor. The makers have applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration as part of the 'For Your Consideration' campaign which is the first step towards nomination.

The academy members would begin voting after the movies have been exhibited in the theatres that are managed by the Oscar Academy. The nominations would be announced only after that.

RRR, which was a pan Indian blockbuster, enjoyed a successful run overseas too. The movie was praised by some Hollywood filmmakers. The movie gained record collections in Japan. The overwhelming response from the global audience has helped RRR enter the Oscar race.

Meanwhile, Gujarati movie ‘Chello Show’ has been selected as India’s official entry into the Oscars. ‘Chello Show’ had beaten RRR and Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Kashmir Files’ to represent India at the Oscars. If ‘Chello Show’ competes in the category of Best Foreign Language movie, ‘RRR’ will be competing independently, along with other Hollywood movies, in the mainstream categories.

RRR or Roudram, Ranam Rudiram, which has been directed by Rajamouli, was made on a whopping budget of Rs 450 crore. In the period drama that takes place in the 1920s, Ram Charan played the role of Alluri Sitharama Raju and Jr NTR essayed Komaram Bheem. Both were notable freedom fighters who led the tribal forces in Telangana against the British.

Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones too played pivotal roles. Tamil actor Sanudirakani and Shriya Sharan were also part of the ensemble cast. Most of the crew members in RRR had associated with the filmmaker in his magnum opus Baahubali. Sabu Cyril is the production designer of the film. Keeravani has composed the music while the VFX have been designed by V Sreenivas Mohan.

RRR, which was released on 25 March, had set the cash registers ring at the box office. The movie made a record collection of around Rs 1,150 crore from the global market.