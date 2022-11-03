Who can watch ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ on OTT from November 4?

'Ponniyin Selvan 1', a historical-drama based on the eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy is already on Amazon Prime since October 29. However, the movie is available only on a rental basis and those who have paid Rs 199 can watch the movie.

Meanwhile, regular subscribers can start viewing the movie on the platform from November 4. ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ revolves around the Chola kingdom and the internal and external threat looming over it. As crown prince Aaditha Karikalan, his younger brother Arunmozhi Varman and the emperor, Sundara Cholar get separated by situations, it is up to a messenger Vandiyathevan to ensure the safety of the kingdom as unrest grips the land as a long-tailed comet arrives, signalling a time of turmoil.

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar and Parthiban in key roles, the film is directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam. Prime members can stream the film in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam - starting November 4.