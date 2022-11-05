Shamna Kasim recently got married at a grand function in Dubai. Now, a video from the actress's Haldi function has gone viral. The actress wearing the essential yellow attire for the function can be seen laughing and having a great time along with the rest of the family. The video was posted on her YouTube channel recently.

The actress who has appeared in several South Indian movies tied the knot with her Shanid Asif Ali who hails from Malappuram. Shanid is the founder and CEO of JBS group of companies and is settled in Dubai. Shamna had recently revealed that she met Shanid during a function in Dubai and had prior conversations with him regarding the golden visa procedure in Dubai.

The wedding function held on October 25 was attended by quite a number of Mollywood film stars who were in Dubai. Shamna looked beautiful as she wore a silk sari with an ornately designed head scarf on the day of her wedding. The couple also hosted a grand wedding reception after the ceremony.