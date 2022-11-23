'Reports that I'm surrendering to cancer is false,' says Mamta Mohandas

Actress Mamta Mohandas who recently celebrated her 38th birthday has dismissed rumours about her ill-health. According to the actress, there are reports that she is 'surrendering to cancer', which are circulating on social media.

“Being getting Dms and mails from fans who are concerned about my health...following some strange 'YouTubers' who claim to have interviewed me and apparently I am sick and 'surrendering to cancer. #fake news,' the actress wrote.

She further urged people not to believe anything they read or hear until they hear it from the horse's mouth. “Don't believe anything you hear or read...unless it's from the horse's mouth,” she wrote. “Save yourself the drama. Does it look like I am surrendering,” she wrote.

The actress who was last seen in Dijo Jose's 'Jan Gan Mana' starring Prithviraj, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2009. Though she was recovering, she had a relapse in 2013 after a failed bone marrow transplant. The actress who is very active now in films has become an example of resistance and will-power as she overcame the disease over the years.

Recently, the actress turned 38. She had also written a heartfelt note on her mother's 60th birthday, stating that she was a huge inspiration for her.