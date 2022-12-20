Slipper attack on actor Darshan: Kichcha Sudeep pens open letter to Puneeth fans

Actor and director Kichcha Sudeep has condemned the recent attack on Kannada actor Darshan. Recently, an unidentified person had hurled slippers at the actor Darshan who was in Hosapete in Karnataka during the promotion of his film.

Also, a crowed had allegedly destroyed the banners carrying Darshan's name. Though the reason for attacking the actor is unclear, it is presumed that Darshan was attacked for his insensitive remarks about Goddess of Luck. Also, there are claims that the person who flung the slipper at Darshan was the late Puneeth Rajkummar's fan.

The late actor has a huge fan following in the area. In his post, Puneeth said he was deeply disturbed by the incident. "Our land, language and culture is all about love and respect. Every problem has a solution and eevry solution has multiple ways of being solved. Each and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and any problem can be solved in a manner that is pleasant and calm," he wrote. He continued: "The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others and the leading lady of the film standing there as well who were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage that was prevailing at that time.

Humiliating them pulbicly brings about questions as to whether we kannadigas are known for these unjustified reactions. Is this kind of an outburst even an option," he asked. He also questioned Puneeth's fans asking whether the actor would have been proud of their actions. "Is this the reaction Puneeth himself would have appreciated and supported? An answer to this is something that probably each of his beloved fans know. One silly act from one individual in the crowd shouldn't damage the whole system called love, dignity and respect that Puneeth fans are known for," actor Kichcha wrote.

Rebellion isn't always an Answer.

❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fbwANDdgP0 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 20, 2022

According to him, Darshan has contributed a lot to the Kannada industry. "Darshan has contributed a lot to this industry and our language. The differences between us isn't something that will stop me from speaking about what I truly feel. He surely didn't deserve this kind of treamtnent," he said. The actor reminded everyone to spread love and respect. "I do understand there will be differences between actors, fans etc. But I am someone who was close to both Puneeth and Darshan, and keeping the position I held in their lives, I took this liberty to pen down my feelings. Having travelled 27 years in this fraternity, I have realised one thing for sure. Nothing and no one is forever. Let's spread love, respect and get the same in return," he wrote.

Recently, Darshan had irked netizens when he said the Goddess of Luck should be stripped naked when she knocks at one's door.