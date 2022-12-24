Noorin Shereef gets engaged to actor Fahim Safar

Young actress Noorin Shereef got engaged to actor and screenwriter Fahim Safar. The duo had been close friends before deciding to tie the knot. The engagement ceremony was held at a resort in Bekal in the presence of their relatives and close friends.

Sharing pictures from the function Noorin wrote on her social media page, “We started off as friends who randomly met at work! From being friends, to Best Friends to Soul – Mates, this was a journey filled with Love, Light and lots of Laughter. Here’s to the newest scene in our story, our Engagement!”

“We have a gang of friends. Me, Noorin, Ahaana, Rajeesha and Nimish are all part of that gang. We gradually decided to take our friendship to the next level. It was me who proposed first. We had planned the engagement as a small function,” said Fahim.

Meanwhile, Noorin vowed that she would continue acting even after marriage. “My latest movie ‘Bermuda’ will release soon. Besides, I am awaiting the release of two more movies. Fahim’s film too would be out. Moreover, we are working on a script. Both of us writing a script together,” Noorin noted.

“We will be inviting everyone for the wedding. We are really happy. Lots of people have come from different parts. In fact, we had planned it as a small function with just relatives and friends in attendance. Noorin took some time to reply to my proposal. But, everything is perfect now,” Fahin said excitedly.

Noorin, who hails from Kollam, is an excellent dancer too. She debuted in 2017 through ‘Chunks’ directed by Omar Lulu. She then went on to play the female lead in the super hit movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’. Santacruz, Velleppam and Bermuda are some of her other movies.

Meanwhile, Fahim played notable roles in ‘June’, Maalik, Gangs of 18’ and Madhuram. Moreover, he is one of the scriptwriters of ‘Madhuram’.