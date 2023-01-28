Vignesh Shivan removed from Ajith Kumar's film 'AK62'?

Ever since the success of Ajith Kumar's film 'Thunivu', the actor's fans have been eagerly awaiting some updates regarding his upcoming film tentatively titled 'AK 62'. Now, we hear that the film, which was supposed to be directed by Vignesh Shivan, has been put on hold.

Speculations are rife that actor Ajith was not happy with the script provided by Vignesh. He also has apparently asked Magizh Thirumeni, who helmed movies like 'Thadaiyara Thaakka', 'Meaghamann', 'Thadam', and 'Kalaga Thalaivan', to helm his next.

Ever since the news started doing rounds on social media, #justiceforvigneshshivan has been trending on Twitter. 'Need justice,” wrote one person, while another person commented that they were disappointed by Ajith's action.

Amid the speculations Vignesh has posted a video from Canary Wharf in London. There are also reports that Vignesh flew to the city to speak with Ajith who is in London.

Vignesh Shivan has directed films like 'Podaa Podi', 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam', 'Paava Kadhaigal', among others. He rose to prominence directing 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', which featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.Ajith Kumar's last film 'Thunivu' revolved around a bank robbery and featured Manju Warrier in a prominent role.