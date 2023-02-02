Actress Uorfi Javed's latest self-designed outfit is the talk of the town. See video

Social media star Uorfi Javed's outfits often hit headlines, mostly because they are very unusual, bold and sometimes bizarre. Most recently, the actress appeared at a public function wearing, not one, but two pair of jeans! The internet sensation and television actress who designs her dresses by herself, said she decided to experiment with the outfit, because the dress she had planned to wear, had got soiled.

“So, I cut this old pair of jeans and wore it as a top,” said Uorfi, who was visiting a cafe run by specially-abled people.

The unusual outfit, unsurprisingly, caught the attention of netizens, following which, she is being mercilessly trolled. The actress can be seen wearing one pair of jeans as a top, without making much alterations to the outfit.

Recently, 'Mimi' actress Kriti Sanon was compared to Uorfi when she wore a blue-coloured dress to promote her upcoming film 'Shehzada', When Uorfi was asked to comment on this, the young star said Kriti looked stunning and she wore what she was comfortable in.

Uorfi first debuted onscreen as a serial artiste and later went on to become a Bigg Boss candidate in 2021.