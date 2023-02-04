Siddharth's marriage: Fans overjoyed to see Lissy, Priyadarshan together after a long time

Photos of ace filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy who came together for their son Siddharth’s wedding on Friday have delighted fans on social media. Many have expressed happiness on seeing the divorced couple together after a long time.

Lissy and Priyadarshan's divorce came as a shocker, even for close friends within the film industry, since the couple had been married for 24 years. Lissy who was a constant in the 80s Priyadarshan films got married to the director in 1990. Ever since then, they were seen as an ideal couple in showbiz. Siddharth, who worked as a VFX supervisor in Priyadarshan’s 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'. and actress Kalyani are their children.

The couple made their separation official in 2015. Though they refused to divulge the reasons behind the split, both had been vocal about how much it hurt them. It is said that despite the intervention of close friends Mohanlal and Suresh Kumar, the couple refused to budge. After submitting their mutual divorce petition in 2016, they were granted a divorce. But they have often been spotted at public functions in amicable terms.

The couple often comes together for their children, a deal they struck while separating. This reunion on stage was indeed a heartwarming sight for Malayalees.

Siddharth aka Chandu completed a graphics course in the US. His wife Merlin is a US national and also a VFX producer.